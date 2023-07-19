© 2023 Louisville Public Media

SoundTRAX: "Crazy, Stupid, Love"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published July 19, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Steve Carell sits on a couch looking on in shock at a woman's high-heeled leg on a table.
Watertower Music
/
Warner Bros. Music

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10.

On this day in 2011 Crazy, Stupid, Love was released, starring Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Julianne Moore.

Carell plays Cal, who is stunned to learn his wife (Moore) is having an affair and wants a divorce.

Drowning his sorrows at a bar, Cal catches the attention of serial womanizer, Jacob, played by Ryan Gosling. Jacob offers to teach him some of his lady-killing moves so Cal has the confidence to pursue other women and heal his heartbreak.

But when Emma Stone's character, Hannah, comes into the picture, it's Jacob that learns a thing or two.

The soundtrack is excellent, with remixes of Nina Simone's "Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair" and Miike Snow's "Animal," as well as Australian bands The Middle East and The Bamboos, plus Gram Rabbit, Say Hi, and Thievery Corporation, who rate two tunes on the compilation, including "The Heart's a Lonely Hunter" with David Byrne.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I'm going with a song that perfectly plays when Jacob's advice starts to work and Cal is feeling very good about himself.

From Crazy, Stupid, Love, it's Goldfrapp with "Ooh La La."

Tags
Music WFPKSoundTRAXArts and Culture
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
