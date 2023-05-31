The Dream Iridescent shimmers with new song "As You Go"

Every once in a while a new band comes along and you know right away they've got something special. That band is called The Dream Iridescent formed around a batch of songs by singer/songwriter Clark Zoeller. They just released a new EP called Light Up The Night.

Clark was randomly asked to play a gig at a local watering hole. With no band, but a fistful of songs to share, Dream Iridescent was formed by several chance meetings. Each member (Charles Dollar-Bass/Vocals, Jarret Green-Guitar and Bill Law-Drums) bringing a lifetime of diverse musical experiences from around the country that immediately blended into a band that felt like it had been together for a decade. With common love for 80s post punk, 90s shoegaze, and a little metal thrown in, Dream Iridescent became something new and fresh. Check out their new single "As You Go", a song of hope and encouragement for all.