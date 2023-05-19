© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Friday Ride Home Playlist: Vintage Cocktail Hour - Speakeasy Edition

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published May 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
Hohw.jpg
Trey Zoeller
/
Hell or High Water Bar in Louisville, KY.

For the first time ever, we took The Vintage Cocktail Hour to a real live Speakeasy! We broadcasted from this very cool space on Washington St. in downtown Louisville called Hell or High Water Bar (Oops! I just disclosed more than I should've!). Even though it's much like the Speakeasys of the 1920's and 30's during prohibition in America, it's actually legal to drink now and okay to even mention the name of the bar. The décor harkens back to the 1920's and there's even a hidden entrance. It was the perfect venue for a live Vintage Cocktail Hour for us and many of our listener members! We can't wait to do it again and certainly will. Special thanks to the good folks at Hell or High Water for having us. Thanks for listening and don't forget to tip your bartenders!

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
