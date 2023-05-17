Matt Red Moore travels a "Hard Road"

MATT RED MOORE is an American rock artist from southeast Kentucky. The band is comprised of frontman and guitarist Matt Red Moore, his since-childhood bandmate Mack Keiffer (bass), Jimmy Davis (guitar), and Michael Stone (drums). Matt Red Moore and Mack Keiffer are both former members of C2 & The Brothers Reed and Edgar Red, and are also in the band Kentucky Ruckus currently. They just released a blazing guitar driven number called "Hard Road". Matt says about the song:

"I wrote “Hard Road” as a warning to those who’ve yet to experience losing people you love and your own identity changes that result from it. It’s an inevitable part of living, and everyone who lives will have that hard road coming to them someday. On the bright side however, we all have the ability to let those experiences shape us in a way that can help someone else that will eventually go through their own losses."

Catch Matt Red Moore and the band at The Central Hotel in Madison, IN. on May 20th or in Louisville at the Fox Den on June 30th. Check out the new single "Hard Road" below.