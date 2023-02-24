Mel's Diner- "Black History Month: Vintage Coffee Hour"
Mel's Diner is an hour of requests every Friday from 8-9 AM. Mel picks the topic— you pick the songs!
For the final Friday of #BlackHistoryMonth, I thought I'd once again steal Laura Shine's Vintage Cocktail Hour feature and do a Vintage Coffee Hour!
An hour of your requests for the iconic Black artists who dominated and innovated what we consider "the standards," the "Great American Songbook."
There were so many fantastic choices, as you can see from the playlist.