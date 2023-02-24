© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Mel's Diner- "Black History Month: Vintage Coffee Hour"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published February 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST

Mel's Diner is an hour of requests every Friday from 8-9 AM. Mel picks the topic— you pick the songs!

For the final Friday of #BlackHistoryMonth, I thought I'd once again steal Laura Shine's Vintage Cocktail Hour feature and do a Vintage Coffee Hour!

An hour of your requests for the iconic Black artists who dominated and innovated what we consider "the standards," the "Great American Songbook."

There were so many fantastic choices, as you can see from the playlist.

Tags
Music WFPKMel's DinerPlaylistBlack History Month
Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher
Related Content