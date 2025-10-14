Zora’s Cradle aims to expand birthing resource access in Louisville

In Louisville, access to prenatal and postpartum care is a challenge for many families. One leader working to close that gap is Shemika Whiteside, executive director of Zora’s Cradle, where she helps families with everything from procuring milk and diapers to accessing housing, therapy and advocacy resources.

I sat down with Shemika to talk about what led her to start the nonprofit and what she sees as the biggest needs in maternal care today.

This interview was edited for clarity and length.

Ayisha Jaffer: What does Zora's Cradle provide on a daily basis?

Shemika Whiteside: We provide access to community-based resources and mental health services for people who are pregnant or postpartum. This is not necessarily just for moms. This is for family members who may be impacted by the pregnancy. [We provide] diapers, wipes, access to supplies, housing vouchers — all things related to pregnancy. If we don't have them personally, we connect them with those that do.

AJ: Since you started Zora's Cradle, what have you seen in terms of community need, and what does it take to sustain the services that you provide?

SW: Visibility and access. Those are the two really big ones… If I have three kids and one on the way and something isn't on the bus line, or it's not open 24/7 — making sure that people have a way to get to you. Or if they can't get to you, you can get to them...

Also, some of the great organizations doing this work, because of staffing and because of funding, they're only open on certain days. So if I work from 9 to 5, how do I get these diapers? Or how do I get these wipes? Or how do I get what I need? So definitely, some discussions need to be had about accessibility.

AJ: Racial disparity is a prevalent issue here in Kentucky. According to Kentucky's 2023 maternal mortality review report, Black women in the state die at twice the rate of white women from pregnancy-related causes. How do you see those disparities show up in day-to-day care here in Louisville?

SW: When it comes to both microaggressions and discrimination, I feel like a lot of the trainings are being geared toward the doctors and physicians and nurses, and I think that's the wrong group of people to be targeting. A lot of that stuff, most of them also get in school. But most of my interactions came from the front lines — the clerk at the front desk, the triage person, the person that's just taking my blood pressure, even the receptionist who I'm calling trying to make an appointment.

But I think that those are people that really need the microaggression training and the racial training. And everyone deserves the same care. When it comes to equity and customer service, those things are not happening.

AJ: The philosophy at Zora's Cradle is about helping mothers not just survive, but to restore, redeem and thrive. What does thriving look like for the families you serve?

SW: Once women get access to all the resources, I want them to just be pillars in their community. And I want moms to go out there and just do wonderfully financially, be healthy parents and healthy individuals as well.

I want people to win, and that's my biggest thing. Not just “We gave you some diapers — good luck, girl.” I want you to continue to shine forever once you get out here and help other mothers shine, too.

AJ: If people want to get involved with your organization or get resources and connect through Zora’s Cradle, where can they go?