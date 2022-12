Bluegrass fans can rejoice, for the lineup for the ROMP Festival has been announced!

Celebrating its 20th year, the festival is back at Owensboro, Kentucky’s Yellow Creek Park June 21-24, 2023.

While the promoters are saying more artists will be added, confirmed artists include Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

