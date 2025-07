Jamie Monck is back for another New Lens (he was last seen on the series in 2020) playing a program of music written for him by Rafael Marino Arcaro, Bosba, Javier Contreras, Bilal Nasser, and Andrew M. Rodriguez.

Join us on August 17th, 7pm, at 21c Museum Hotel. New Lens is free and open-to-the-public. There is limited, reserved seating for members. For questions about reserved seating call 502-814-6565 or email membership@lpm.org.