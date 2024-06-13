Celebrating Pride with classical music

Celebrate Pride month with WUOL! Here are a few listening recommendations of music and performances from LGBTQ artists.

Jamie Barton, mezzo soprano

John Cage, composer

Ethel Smyth, composer

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, composer

Caroline Shaw, composer and performer

Samuel Barber, composer

Jean-Baptiste Lully, composer

Wendy Carlos, composer

For more LGBTQ/classical crossover happening close to home, check out this conversation with Louisville's own VOICES of Kentuckiana, celebrating the choir's 30th season, as well as this WUOL in-studio performance by artists of the Kentucky Opera showcasing the opera As One.