Celebrating Pride with classical music
Celebrate Pride month with WUOL! Here are a few listening recommendations of music and performances from LGBTQ artists.
Jamie Barton, mezzo soprano
John Cage, composer
Ethel Smyth, composer
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, composer
Caroline Shaw, composer and performer
Samuel Barber, composer
Jean-Baptiste Lully, composer
Wendy Carlos, composer
For more LGBTQ/classical crossover happening close to home, check out this conversation with Louisville's own VOICES of Kentuckiana, celebrating the choir's 30th season, as well as this WUOL in-studio performance by artists of the Kentucky Opera showcasing the opera As One.