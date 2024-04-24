© 2024 Louisville Public Media

VOICES of Kentuckiana celebrates 30 years

By Laura Atkinson
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:55 PM EDT
VOICES of Kentuckiana marching in the GALA Festival in Tampa, FL (1996)
1 of 3  — VOICES2.jpg
VOICES of Kentuckiana marching in the GALA Festival in Tampa, FL (1996)
Holiday Concert (2023)
2 of 3  — VOICES1.jpg
Holiday Concert (2023)
Spring Concert (2017)
3 of 3  — 31301572_10155364779206190_1632514140041904128_n.jpg
Spring Concert (2017)

What began as a safe space for singers in Louisville's LGBTQ community has grown into something much deeper over the past 30 years. Current Artistic Director Kimcherie Lloyd, Board Chair Khoa Nguyen and founding member Russ Dunlap visited the WUOL studio to talk about this season's celebration of VOICES of Kentuckiana's 30th anniversary- they discussed the early days of the choir, pushback the organization has received over the years, and how VOICES has continued to grow over the past decades.

VOICES of Kentuckiana marks this milestone with "Our Voices Carry" anniversary concerts on Friday, April 26th at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 28th at 3pm, happening at Calvary Episcopal Church.

Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.

