VOICES of Kentuckiana celebrates 30 years

What began as a safe space for singers in Louisville's LGBTQ community has grown into something much deeper over the past 30 years. Current Artistic Director Kimcherie Lloyd, Board Chair Khoa Nguyen and founding member Russ Dunlap visited the WUOL studio to talk about this season's celebration of VOICES of Kentuckiana's 30th anniversary- they discussed the early days of the choir, pushback the organization has received over the years, and how VOICES has continued to grow over the past decades.

VOICES of Kentuckiana marks this milestone with "Our Voices Carry" anniversary concerts on Friday, April 26th at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 28th at 3pm, happening at Calvary Episcopal Church.

