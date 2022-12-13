Western Kentucky Tornadoes

-
On Dec. 10, 2021, a series of more than 20 tornadoes swept through western and central Kentucky, taking than 80 lives and damaging hundreds of homes.
-
OSHA documents indicate Mayfield Consumer Products violated standards impacting the events at the candle factory the night of the December tornado outbreak.
-
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Behsear distributed toys to children who were impacted by the tornado outbreak in western Ky.
-
The two 30-day windows run December through January and cover costs including debris removal and sheltering.
-
Hundreds gathered to receive a free instrument as part of one music group’s western Kentucky tornado relief effort.
-
Hundreds of people displaced by December tornadoes are still living in hotels, state lodges or homes in need of repairs.
-
Kyla Staple’s Bowling Green home was destroyed when a tornado tore through her neighborhood in December. FEMA hasn't helped.
-
Kyla Staple’s Bowling Green home was destroyed when a tornado tore through her neighborhood in December. FEMA hasn't helped.
-
Graves County churches are using funding collected in the wake of December’s tornado outbreak to build temporary housing for displaced tornado survivors.
-
Mitch McConnell praised first responders and political leaders for their effort after last month’s devastating tornadoes.