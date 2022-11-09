Lily Burris

Lily BurrisInvestigative Reporter
Lily is an investigative reporter for LPM.
Email Lily at lburris@lpm.org.
Judge Mary Shaw, who signed the warrant that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, has been defeated by challenger Tracy Davis.
Disclosures filed by judges and candidates for judicial office don’t reveal much about the candidates’ financial holdings, while gaps in oversight and lax enforcement make it difficult to hold judges accountable for potential conflicts of interest that might come up in court.
Hundreds gathered to receive a free instrument as part of one music group’s western Kentucky tornado relief effort.
Gov. Beshear said the next big steps will be to rebuild and work with nonprofits and other organizations to get people in housing.
At least 11 deaths have been reported in Warren County, and parts of Bowling Green suffered major damage when a tornado with winds of up to 150 miles per…
Nearly all the high-complaint ZIP codes are in the West End, which is predominantly Black, historically underserved and closest to the wastewater treatment plant.
Zach Harting and Andrej Barna will represent the United States and Serbia respectively in Tokyo when the games start in July.
Iroquois Amphitheater is reopening at full capacity with a boxing match, theater and live music on the schedule.
As more vaccinated people venture out, hospitals need more blood for surgeries and emergencies.