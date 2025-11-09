© 2025 Louisville Public Media

No people thought unaccounted for as UPS cargo plane crash toll stands at 14, Louisville mayor says

Associated Press
Published November 9, 2025 at 8:20 PM EST
The vigil was held at the Teamsters Local 89 union hall.
Justin Hicks
/
KPR
The vigil was held at the Teamsters Local 89 union hall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The number of victims of a UPS cargo plane crash stood at 14 with nobody believed to be still unaccounted for among the missing, the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, said Saturday.

The 13 victims located at the crash site matched the total number of missing people reported to police, Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a post on X.

“We believe the total number of victims will be 14,” counting one person who died Friday in a hospital, Greenberg wrote.

The Jefferson County coroner was working to identify the victims and would make their names public as soon as those identities were confirmed, Greenberg added.

Debris at from the UPS plane crash in Louisville on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.
News
UPS identifies crew members aboard cargo plane that crashed in Louisville
Sylvia Goodman

The crash Tuesday at UPS Worldport killed the three pilots on the MD-11 bound for Honolulu. A large fire developed in the left wing and an engine separated on takeoff, causing the plane to crash into businesses.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday ordered McDonnell Douglas MD-11 planes not to be flown pending further inspection. The order followed decisions Friday by UPS and FedEx to ground their fleets of MD-11 as a precaution.

MD-11 aircraft make up about 9% of the UPS airline fleet and 4% of the FedEx fleet.
News Louisville
