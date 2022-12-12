Next Louisville is a collaboration between LPM and the Community Foundation of Louisville focused on news stories that inform, engage and inspire conversation about our city’s most pressing issues.
-
Four young people met in our studio to talk about the environment and climate change, climate activism, and their wishes for the future.
-
Four young people met in our studio to talk about education — about their experiences and suggestions for ways to change the system.
-
We heard from more than 20 young people and they delivered a number of forward-thinking, important questions.
-
Six youth talk shows are planned this year as part of The Next Louisville. This one features four young people talking about race and identity.
-
Traumatic experiences — like what the Tyus family in Louisville has been through — are associated with long-term consequences. Like health problems. And behavioral outbursts in school.
-
Members of the River City Junior Roller Derby are young and predominantly female. And they're learning to embrace their own toughness — on and off the rink.
-
On January 24, WFPL broadcast a community conversation about the play 'Pipeline' and the bigger issues it addresses. It was recorded live at Actors Theatre.
-
As part of The Next Louisville, we spoke with three current and former JCPS students about why they are passionate about voting and civic engagement.
-
If you only know Louisville's Russell neighborhood through what you hear in the local news, residents say you're getting the wrong idea.
-
One of the fastest-growing populations in Kentucky is people 65 and older. And for a third of that group, Social Security is their only source of income.