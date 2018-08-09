© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Recut: A Look At The Real Russell And The People Who Call It Home

By Jonese Franklin
Published August 9, 2018 at 11:00 PM EDT
Russell neighborhood by J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media-174250
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
When you hear or watch news stories about Louisville's West End, many times it's not positive news. West Louisville neighborhoods like Russell used to be full of thriving businesses, and were destinations for arts and culture. Now, high poverty, low employment and crime are what many people associate with the neighborhood.

Russell residents would be the first to tell you that there's much more to their neighborhood than what you hear on the news. That good things happen there. And maybe most importantly, good people live there, too.

As part of The Next Louisville, a partnership with The Community Foundation of Louisville, reporter Kyeland Jackson went into Russell to talk with residents about their neighborhood and what makes it special. Today on Recut, Kyeland tells us what he learned, and we'll hear from some of the Russell residents he met.

Like what you hear? We do it twice a week! Every episode takes a closer look at a story we’re covering in the WFPL newsroom. Subscribe on iTunes or Android, and let us know what you think at recut@wfpl.org.

west louisville next louisville russell
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
