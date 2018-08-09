Recut: A Look At The Real Russell And The People Who Call It Home

﻿

When you hear or watch news stories about Louisville's West End, many times it's not positive news. West Louisville neighborhoods like Russell used to be full of thriving businesses, and were destinations for arts and culture. Now, high poverty, low employment and crime are what many people associate with the neighborhood.

Russell residents would be the first to tell you that there's much more to their neighborhood than what you hear on the news. That good things happen there. And maybe most importantly, good people live there, too.

As part of The Next Louisville, a partnership with The Community Foundation of Louisville, reporter Kyeland Jackson went into Russell to talk with residents about their neighborhood and what makes it special. Today on Recut, Kyeland tells us what he learned, and we'll hear from some of the Russell residents he met.

