mine worker safety

Hundreds of people worked at the mine that had millions of tons of coal.
Thirty-four offices responsible for overseeing and enforcing mine safety laws are off the chopping block.
New coal mine safety requirements from the Mine Safety and Health Administration were supposed to take effect this month until a federal court blocked the rollout.
It's been 15 years since the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in West Virginia. Family members and others from the community gathered over the weekend to remember those who lost their lives in one of the worst mining accidents of the past half century.
Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the deadliest mine disaster in more than half a century at the Upper Big Branch mine. Appalachia Mid-South Newsroom's Justin Hicks recently interviewed survivor Stanley "Goose" Stewart at his home in West Virginia.
Hundreds of employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health were laid off this week, including researchers that monitor the health of coal miners.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to boost mineral production “to the maximum possible extent” as whistleblowers warn federal budget cuts are severely weakening the agency meant to keep mine workers safe.
House Bill 196 is headed to the Governor’s desk after passing through legislature Wednesday. It reduces the amount of trained emergency medical personnel in coal mines with 10 or fewer employees per shift.
Wayne Palmer worked at the Mine Safety and Health Administration during Trump’s first term. Now he could return after working at an industry group that’s challenging the agency’s silica dust rules.
Last year saw the most mine deaths in nearly a decade. The rise was especially acute in surface mines. Now, there’s increased efforts to emphasize above ground mine safety just as much as underground safety.