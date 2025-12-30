© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Todd Co. train derailment leads to fire, blocked tracks and roadway

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published December 30, 2025 at 2:13 PM EST
The train derailment in Todd County involved dozens of cars and a fire.
Hopkinsville Fire Dept.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the accident happened Tuesday morning, blocking U.S. 41 between the Todd County town of Trenton and Pembroke, in Christian County.

Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment in Todd County.

Todd County Emergency Management Director Ash Groves told WEKT News in Elkton that 31 train cars derailed, and at least two were carrying molten sulfur. Groves said a fire destroyed at least one of the train cars.

Hazardous materials crews from Hopkinsville were called to help put out the fire and prevent the spread of sulfur. The fire was extinguished by late Tuesday morning. A drone operated by Hopkinsville Fire/Emergency Management Services was used to help first responders evaluate the crash site.

A shelter-in-place order issued shortly after the derailment for Trenton residents in a half-mile area of the accident was later lifted.

At least 200 feet of train track is blocked.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the derailment.

Kevin Willis
