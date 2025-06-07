West Virginia coal mine had 30 years of production left. It will close.

There were few signs in recent months that Core Natural Resources would shut down a southern West Virginia coal mine, leaving more than 200 workers looking for a job.

In its 2024 annual report, Core Natural Resources highlighted the potential of its Itmann Mining Complex in Wyoming County.

It said the operation had 27.5 million tons of recoverable coal reserves at the end of 2024, projected to support 30 years of full-capacity production.

On Monday, Kurt Salvatori, Core’s senior vice president and chief administrative officer, informed state officials that 234 workers would be laid off.

That includes 197 workers at the Itmann Mine No. 5 and 37 at the coal preparation plant. Salvatori said the layoffs were expected to be permanent.

The Itmann mine produces metallurgical coal, the kind used to make steel.

In its first quarter report, released on May 8, Core said the “long-term market dynamics for Core’s metallurgical segment remain highly promising.”

However, the report also acknowledged that “trade-related uncertainties continue to weigh on markets” for coal.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April to boost coal production.

His trade policies, though, may have undermined that goal.