Louisville Public Media Announces Young Artist Showcase Winners

Louisville Public Media | By Kirsten Pfalzgraf
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:57 PM EDT
Young Artist Showcase finalist Megumi Martin.
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin.
YAS finalist Megumi Martin.

Louisville Public Media (LPM) is proud to announce the 2024 Young Artist Showcase winners! The Young Artist Showcase, formerly the 90.5 WUOL Young Artist Competition, gives solo performers and small ensembles of musicians ages 8-18 a chance to shine on the radio and receive feedback from 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville on-air hosts.

This year, LPM put a fresh spin on the showcase by expanding accepted genres and partnering with 91.9 WFPK, LPM’s hub for independent alternative music. All instruments, including piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, electronic music and voice were welcome to participate in the audition.

Fourteen finalists ranging in age from 8 to 18 were selected to perform for the in-studio competition Sat., April 13.

2024 Young Artist Showcase winners are:

Brannock McCartan, 17 – banjo and voice

Elliott Lanier, 11 – voice

Trip J band, 9-16 – quartet

Johnny Wagner, 14 – saxophone

Eva Meredith, 17 – voice

Elissa Garrett, 16 – piano

LPM hosts Otis Junior (91.9 WFPK) and Laura Atkinson (90.5 WUOL), as well as Kiana Del, LPM engagement manager for music education, served as judges.

"It was tough to choose finalists this year because each entry was full of so much talent. I can't wait to see what these young artists do next!" said Del.

Winners received cash prizes to be used for lessons or gear and will be invited to perform at upcoming LPM event. All second round finalists were offered a professional quality studio recording.

Finalist Performance schedule:

Additional performances will be scheduled in conjunction with WUOL’s New LensConcert Series.

The Young Artist Showcase will return in 2025. Details can be found at LPM.org/YAS.

The Young Artist Showcase is made possible, in part, through the support of a PNC Foundation grant that helps fund music education initiatives and programming at Louisville Public Media.
Kirsten Pfalzgraf
Kirsten is the Director of Marketing at LPM. Email Kirsten at kpfalzgraf@lpm.org.
