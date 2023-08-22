Aug. 24 is LPM Day at the Fair!

What's your first stop at the Kentucky State Fair? Miller's Border Collies and the baby duck slide? I head straight to the Ehrler's booth for some peach ice cream.

Whatever draws you there, we hope you'll stop by to see us!

Thursday, August 24 is Louisville Public Media Day at the Kentucky State Fair and we will broadcast LIVE from the southwest section of the South Wing A lobby If you can't stop by, be sure to tune in!

Here's the schedule: