Aug. 24 is LPM Day at the Fair!

By Kirsten Pfalzgraf
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
What's your first stop at the Kentucky State Fair? Miller's Border Collies and the baby duck slide? I head straight to the Ehrler's booth for some peach ice cream.

Whatever draws you there, we hope you'll stop by to see us!

Thursday, August 24 is Louisville Public Media Day at the Kentucky State Fair and we will broadcast LIVE from the southwest section of the South Wing A lobby If you can't stop by, be sure to tune in!

Here's the schedule:

  • 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - 1A on 89.3 WFPL
  • 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Laura Shine and Otis Junior on 91.9 WFPK
  • 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Kiana Del and Colleen Phelps on 90.5 WUOL
Kirsten Pfalzgraf
Kirsten Pfalzgraf is the Director of Marketing at LPM.
