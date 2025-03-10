© 2025 Louisville Public Media

The Bluegrass Schmooze

Adar: A Jewish History of Louisville

Published March 10, 2025 at 6:04 PM EDT
Author and historian Carol Ely
Laura Ellis
Author and historian Carol Ely

A couple episodes ago we explored Lexington's Jewish history, and now it's Louisville's turn! Join us for a deep dive with historian and museum consultant Carol Ely, author of "Jewish Louisville: Portrait of a Community." And later in the episode, the delightful Bob and Margie Kohn reminisce about growing up here, and Margie shares her family's multi-generational story of being Jewish in Kentucky... guaranteed to feel like a warm hug from your grandparents.

Louisville's Jewish History

The Bluegrass Schmooze
