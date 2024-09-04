The Bluegrass Schmooze Season Finale

This is it, folks: the last episode in our first season! And it’s a pretty special one. The tables have turned on Rabbi Ben Freed and Rabbi Shani Abramowitz, and it's their turn to be interviewed by their spouses, Ariane Barrie-Stern and Joseph Eskin.

We laughed, we almost cried, and Joseph broke some very big personal news… about Ben and Ariane. And it all happened in front of a live audience, at Ohavay Zion Synagogue in Lexington.

We can’t wait for you to hear it. But first we’ll talk about the month of Elul. Before we get caught up in the High Holidays, Elul reminds us to be strong and courageous, and ready ourselves to turn towards G-d. We’ll cover it all as we say goodbye to season one and turn towards season two!