Democratic union leader wins bid for vacant Kentucky state Senate seat

Democrat and local union leader Gary Clemons won the special election to represent a southwest Louisville district in the Kentucky state Senate. He ran on his experience in labor organizing, saying he will prioritize issues that matter most to the people of his district.

“I’ve spent my life working alongside the people who keep Louisville running — in factories, in shops, and in all jobs important in our neighborhoods — union or not,” Clemons said in a statement. “Working families deserve a voice in Frankfort that understands their struggles and will fight for their future.”

This is an off-election year for the state, but when the former senator for the district David Yates left the position to take over as Jefferson County clerk, it triggered a special election. Clemons’ election will not change the balance of power in the state Senate as he joins a superminority of Democrats that has gradually shrunk over the last 25 years.

As with most special elections, turnout was low with only 6.9% of registered voters coming to the polls. Clemons won with 3,752 votes, as of the Tuesday night tally, over Republican Calvin Leach and Libertarian Wendy Higdon — that’s roughly 72% of votes cast.

Clemons was the favorite for the district, where Democrats hold a strong advantage among registered voters. Clemons also succeeds a Democrat — the Senate district, through various redistricting processes, has been held by one since 1948.

Clemons will go to Frankfort in the coming legislative session, in which lawmakers will craft the two-year budget, beginning Jan. 6, 2026. He will face many headwinds as one of only six Democrats compared to 32 Republicans in the state Senate.

The lifelong South Louisville native campaigned largely on kitchen table and worker rights issues. Clemons said he wants to expand health care access in the district and ensure more services and support for veterans. Clemons says he would bring his experience as a labor leader to Frankfort and wants to bring more high-paying jobs to his district.