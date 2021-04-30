This Week In Conversation: The 2021 Kentucky Derby

Last year’s Kentucky Derby was unprecedented in many ways. Instead of being run the traditional first Saturday in May in front of more than 150-thousand fans, it was held in September with no fans, because of coronavirus.

And for the first time in decades, a major demonstration was held outside the grounds of Churchill Downs, demanding racial justice following the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

But in 2021, we’re back to Kentucky Derby as usual — sort of.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked with Churchill Downs’ Darren Rogers about preparations for this year’s Derby, which has returned to the month of May but will be run with a limited number of fans. We also assess the state of the thoroughbred racing industry and Kentucky’s equine community with Keeneland Vice-President Vince Gabbert, and Sarah Coleman with the Kentucky Horse Council.

