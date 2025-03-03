© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Room in The Inn served hundreds in overnight shelter pilot program

Louisville Public Media | By Divya Karthikeyan
Published March 3, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
Close up of two people clasping hands. No faces are in the image.
Jem Sahagun
/
Unsplash
The Room in The Inn pilot program had volunteers from 17 partner congregations. They're planning the next season and want more sites to participate in the program.

When Leta Watson, a committee member of Room in the Inn program, heard from many women that they felt safe and welcomed in the shelter, she was elated.

“One of the ladies was sad and I said, ‘Well, what’s wrong, Kim?’ And she said, ‘Oh, I miss my family,’” Watson said. “And one of the other guests came up to her and put her arms around her and said, ‘Honey, we're your family now.’”

Women with newborns, toddlers and teenagers found overnight shelter through the program, which ran through January and February. Many of them had faced sexual assault and needed a safe harbor, Watson said.

Room in the Inn partnered with nonprofit shelter UP for Women and Children. The pilot had volunteers from 17 partner congregations. Volunteers screened potential guests and provided case management services and other resources. The average occupancy rate at the shelter was 13 people per night.

Watson remembered one of the women in the program who said she felt safer at the church compared to other local shelters.

Volunteers did encounter some women who had untreated mental health issues, or who did not have their medication on hand, Watson said.

“But sometimes, by treating them more as guests and interacting with them, it was very easy to just talk somebody down and get them calmed down,” she said.

During the pilot phase, dangerously cold weather presented challenges because the church would close at 6:30 a.m., said Watson. On those days, volunteers stepped in, staying with clients until 8 a.m., when the UP for Women and Children shelter opened.

The idea for the program sprung from Nashville’s Holy Name Catholic Church in 1985. Now over 100 congregations in Nashville participate in the program, and 36 other U.S. cities have adopted the Room in the Inn model.

Elsewhere in Kentucky, Bowling Green and Lexington already have permanent Room in The Inn programs.

Watson said the program is preparing for its next season. They’re looking for more volunteers, partner congregations and financial support to expand it to other sites.
Tags
News Race & EquityLouisvillehousing
Divya Karthikeyan
Divya is LPM's Race & Equity Reporter. Email Divya at dkarthikeyan@lpm.org.
See stories by Divya Karthikeyan
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.