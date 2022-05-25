Destiny Carter is a multi-faceted creative born and raised in the West End of Louisville. Her music pursuits started as a trombonist, but has continued her love for music as a DJ and aspiring turntablist. She wears many hats; jeweler, sound engineer, and flow artist. Destiny is extremely excited to begin her journey with LPM in attempt to expand her love and knowledge of music, while connecting and learning from like-minded music lovers.

Email Destiny at dcarter@lpm.org.

Destiny hosts In the Pocket Thursday nights from 10:00-11:00 pm. A mix of classic soul, new soul, R&B, jazz, and funk!



In the Pocket recent playlists: Listen to the most recent episodes of In the Pocket:In the Pocket recent playlists: