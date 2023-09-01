© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Here are the artists we’re spinning this week on In the Pocket

Louisville Public Media | By Lady Dee
Published September 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
Faux Magazine Cover Poster of Lady Dee's In the Pocket. Showing artists playing this week: Mtume, Bahamadia, Casey Powell, Trillharmonics, The B.B.&Q Band, Donald Byrd, and more. Saturday night at 10pm
Canva, Lady Dee
Faux Magazine Cover Poster of Lady Dee's In the Pocket. Showing artists playing this week: Mtume, Bahamadia, Casey Powell, Trillharmonics, The B.B.&Q Band, Donald Byrd, and more. Saturday night at 10pm

Join Lady Dee, in this week’s jazz, funk and soul+ selects

London-based R&B trio, Radiant Children

Radiant Children - Mariposa Single Album Art
Radiant Children - Mariposa Single Album Art

Similar to: Moonchild, Rayana Jay, Linda Diaz, Free Nationals

Radiant Children blends jazz, r&b and “sun-dazed soul” to produce lush grooves through boom bap beats, wah wah funk, and juicy, punchy bass lines. After collaborating with Goldlink on “Summatime” in 2016, they released their first EP, Tryin’ in 2018. This week, we’ll be diving into their soulful, 2020 love offering “There’s Only Being Yourself”. Listen live this Saturday night.

#UnitedWeDance The magic behind TRILLHARMONICS

Similar to: JT Donaldson, sunflwr, IAMNONBODI
Upcoming Shows: 9.2.23, Seidenfader’s, 10pm : Trillharmonics Presents United We Dance with Kym Williams and DJ Always

Trillharmonics, Kym Williams is a local producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ currently creating in the Ville. With techno, house, hip-hop, and trap swirled into one, Trillharmonics makes music that unites the masses to dance. This Saturday, we’re spinning tracks from his 2021 EP TRILLHARMONICS VOL. 1.

Carmen McRae version of Alfie

Similar to: Lorez Alexandria, Nancy Wilson, Dinah Washington, Billy Holiday
This week, we listen to the legendary 1966 LP Alfie by Carmen McRae. Originally written by Burt Bacharach, and recorded by Cher for the film Alfie released in the same year, this cover features Carmen’s smokey vocals and phrasing, granting her #29 on the Billboard Easy Listening chart of that year. Hear the full track, Saturday night.

Tune in this Saturday from 10 - midnight for In the Pocket with Lady Dee!

Tags
Music WFPKmusicArts and Culture
Lady Dee
Lady Dee is the host of In the Pocket on WFPK. Email her at dcarter@lpm.org.
See stories by Lady Dee
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.