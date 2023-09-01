Here are the artists we’re spinning this week on In the Pocket

London-based R&B trio, Radiant Children

Radiant Children - Mariposa Single Album Art

Similar to: Moonchild, Rayana Jay, Linda Diaz, Free Nationals

Radiant Children blends jazz, r&b and “sun-dazed soul” to produce lush grooves through boom bap beats, wah wah funk, and juicy, punchy bass lines. After collaborating with Goldlink on “Summatime” in 2016, they released their first EP, Tryin’ in 2018. This week, we’ll be diving into their soulful, 2020 love offering “There’s Only Being Yourself”. Listen live this Saturday night.

#UnitedWeDance The magic behind TRILLHARMONICS

Similar to: JT Donaldson, sunflwr, IAMNONBODI

Upcoming Shows: 9.2.23, Seidenfader’s, 10pm : Trillharmonics Presents United We Dance with Kym Williams and DJ Always

Trillharmonics, Kym Williams is a local producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ currently creating in the Ville. With techno, house, hip-hop, and trap swirled into one, Trillharmonics makes music that unites the masses to dance. This Saturday, we’re spinning tracks from his 2021 EP TRILLHARMONICS VOL. 1.

Carmen McRae version of Alfie

Similar to: Lorez Alexandria, Nancy Wilson, Dinah Washington, Billy Holiday

This week, we listen to the legendary 1966 LP Alfie by Carmen McRae. Originally written by Burt Bacharach, and recorded by Cher for the film Alfie released in the same year, this cover features Carmen’s smokey vocals and phrasing, granting her #29 on the Billboard Easy Listening chart of that year. Hear the full track, Saturday night.

Tune in this Saturday from 10 - midnight for In the Pocket with Lady Dee!