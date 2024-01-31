© 2024 Louisville Public Media

The Rhythm Behind The Ohio Players: An exclusive interview with James "Diamond" Williams

Louisville Public Media | By Lady Dee
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:38 PM EST
pictured: Drummer of the Ohio Players James William Diamond.
pictured: Drummer of the Ohio Players James William Diamond.
In the Pocket interview w/ James Diamond - this Saturday at 10pm on lpm.org

Join Lady Dee this Saturday on In the Pocket for a night of Funk followed by a sit down with longtime drummer and band member Diamond Williams

In the Pocket presents The Rhythm Behind the Ohio Players, an interview with legendary drummer and long-time member, James “Diamond” Williams. Join Lady Dee on In the Pocket, to hear firsthand, as Diamond shares his most treasured memories touring, thoughts over his drum legacy, and stories behind the groups most well renowned hits!

Airing this Saturday night at 10pm est, on your station with so much music, WFPK!
Lady Dee
Lady Dee is the host of In the Pocket on WFPK. Email her at dcarter@lpm.org.
