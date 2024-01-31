The Rhythm Behind The Ohio Players: An exclusive interview with James "Diamond" Williams
Join Lady Dee this Saturday on In the Pocket for a night of Funk followed by a sit down with longtime drummer and band member Diamond Williams
In the Pocket presents The Rhythm Behind the Ohio Players, an interview with legendary drummer and long-time member, James “Diamond” Williams. Join Lady Dee on In the Pocket, to hear firsthand, as Diamond shares his most treasured memories touring, thoughts over his drum legacy, and stories behind the groups most well renowned hits!
Airing this Saturday night at 10pm est, on your station with so much music, WFPK!