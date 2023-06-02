In the Pocket is moving to Saturday Nights with the same jazz, funk and soul selections from your host, Lady Dee. Now with an extra hour of music from 10pm -midnight! This Saturday on ITP is the first segment of The Dig. The Dig, airing every 1st Saturday of the month, features vinyl selects from local jazz musicians, community members and regional ITP listeners, showcases the jazz+ albums in their life that's made an impact.

Destiny Carter (Lady Dee), Canva / Destiny Carter (Lady Dee), Canva

Want to be featured on The Dig? Email your selects to dcarter@lpm.org