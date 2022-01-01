Ashleé ClarkVice President of Digital
Ashleé Clark is the Vice President of Digital at Louisville Public Media. Her career has included work as a newspaper journalist, communications analyst and oven reviewer.
Clark, a Louisville native, is the author of the book “Louisville Diners” and is one of the hosts of The Moth StorySlam, a monthly storytelling competition at Headliners Music Hall presented by WFPL. She lives in the South End with her dogs, Dolly and Patch.
Email Ashleé at aclark@lpm.org
President Biden said he plans to travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to see the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that ripped across the state.
Need a last-minute gift? Think edible.With just a few days until Christmas, local snacks, treats and drinks are the quickest way to close out your…
Food becomes less exciting and more burdensome after we pack away Thanksgiving leftovers and trudge into the rest of the holiday season.Between the…
I never thought I would have to type a sentence like this: I’m sick of tacos. It’s a problem I’ve only just confronted as I explored Louisville’s...
I horribly underestimated the need to prepare for the spectacle of Black Friday my first time out. My mother and I woke up at 5 a.m., still bleary eyed...
We are delusional in the weeks before Thanksgiving. We convince ourselves that we can cook a 20-pound turkey because Alton Brown says it’s easy. We fill...
Autumn has barely settled in, and I’m already dizzy from all the pumpkin spice in the air. No one denies the power of pumpkin spice—it eases us into the
Was I at the wrong restaurant? Surely, the oozing mound of ground meat coated in cheese and spilling onto a pile of shoestring French fries wasn’t from the
Mint juleps get all the attention, but it’s food, not bourbon, that drives the Kentucky Derby and its festivities. Hot browns, Benedictine sandwiches, and
My attempts to save a little extra money for a splurge are usually half-hearted. Just check my savings account. But there’s an envelope on my kitchen