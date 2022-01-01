Ashleé Clark is the Vice President of Digital at Louisville Public Media. Her career has included work as a newspaper journalist, communications analyst and oven reviewer.

Clark, a Louisville native, is the author of the book “Louisville Diners” and is one of the hosts of The Moth StorySlam, a monthly storytelling competition at Headliners Music Hall presented by WFPL. She lives in the South End with her dogs, Dolly and Patch.

Email Ashleé at aclark@lpm.org

