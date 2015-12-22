How to Give the Gift of Louisville Food for the Holiday

Need a last-minute gift? Think edible.

With just a few days until Christmas, local snacks, treats and drinks are the quickest way to close out your shopping list and support some local businesses during your frantic final rush. Here are some suggestions for Louisville area shops to check out and edible items to give.

For the sweet tooth: Cellar Door Chocolates offers box sets of buttercreams, truffles and an array of other sweets at their shops in Butchertown Market, Oxmoor Center and elsewhere. Muth’s Candies in NuLu and Schimpff’s Confectionery in downtown Jeffersonville both serve distinctly Louisville sweets, such as Modjeskas (caramel-covered marshmallows) and bourbon balls. Want something a little more creative for the dessert lover in your life? A pack of bake-it-yourself chocolate-chip cookie dough from Please & Thank You in NuLu should do the trick – and maybe you’ll get a cookie, too.

For the home cook: Kroger locations throughout the state have made dozens of Kentucky Proud products readily available to buy during your normal grocery shopping. If you’re going to be at the store anyway, pick up items that range from honey to pickles and put together a gift basket. Throw in an interesting snack from the Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., which is available at Paul’s Fruit Market, Lucky’s Market and other locations.

For the beverage lover: Louisville boasts a hearty coffee scene. Stop by a Heine Brothers’, Sunergos, Quills, Safai and buy a bag of coffee and a mug for a quick gift that will make mornings a little easier. If your loved one prefers tea, Louisville Tea Co. on New LaGrange Road offers a variety of loose-leaf options.

For the adult beverage lover: The beer connoisseur in your life would be well-served with a few thoughtful selections from the Louisville Beer Store in NuLu. And if all else fails, bourbon is a one-size-fits-all gift you can pick up from your favorite liquor store.

