Details on the special election for the state Senate seat representing south Louisville

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office is preparing for a special election to fill the seat for Kentucky Senate District 37 — it became vacant when Democrat David Yates left in order to become the head of that same clerk’s office.

While turnout at special elections is often poor, Yates said he is hopeful the district he served for many years will show up to the polls.

“I suspect that we may surprise ourselves with the turnout,” Yates said. “There's a lot of engagement, and we'll make every opportunity we can for people to be able to get out and vote.”

There will be eight locations that will be open for early and election day voting. In-person no excuse early voting will be Dec. 11, 12 and 13 ahead of election day on Dec. 16. The below locations will also have ballot drop boxes during no excuse early voting days:

Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church 4335 Hazelwood Avenue

South Louisville Government Building 2911 Taylor Boulevard

Southwest Government Building 7219 Dixie Highway

Epiphany United Methodist Church 7032 Southside Drive

Beechmont Community Center 205 W. Wellington Avenue

Southwest Community Ministries 8504 Terry Road

Harbor House 2233 Lower Hunters Trace

People in the south Louisville district will have until Nov. 17 to register for the special election and can request a mail-in absentee ballot starting Nov. 1. People can drop off their excused absentee ballots at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center starting Nov. 3 through Dec. 16 on weekdays or on Dec. 13, a Saturday. People can also vote in-person with an excused absentee ballot at the same location on Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 8-10.

Yates urged residents to show up to the polls to elect his replacement.

“Your participation is so crucial to our democracy and in shaping your community,” Yates said. “We're all one community. The more people to participate, the stronger voice we have, and we'll do everything we can to help ease that and make it accessible.”

Three candidates have so far registered for the seat: Democrat and local union leader Gary Clemons, GOP U.S. Army veteran Calvin Leach and Libertarian Wendy Higdon.

