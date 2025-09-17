Louisville’s Public Works director leaving after 2 years on the job

Louisville’s Department of Public Works Director Jennifer Caumissar-Kern announced Tuesday she is stepping down.

The department is responsible for infrastructure projects, roadway maintenance and waste management. Caumissar-Kern joined DPW in 2023 after working for the city’s Metropolitan Sewer District. She is also chair of the Floyd County Libertarian Party.

Caumissar-Kern told DPW employees Tuesday afternoon she had made the decision to leave her leadership role, according to an email obtained by LPM News.

Louisville Public Works / Provided The outgoing Public Works director Jennifer Caummisar-Kern most recently served as an engineer for the city's sanitation agency.

“This was not an easy decision, but after much consideration, I believe it is the right step for me at this time,” she said. “I am proud of the progress we have made together, especially in moving critical projects forward, establishing the Department of Transportation, and advancing toward a cleaner, healthier Louisville.”

During her time at the helm of DPW, Caumissar-Kern oversaw the city’s ongoing effort to convert one-way streets into two-way roads and the groundbreaking of Reimagine 9th Street, a project aiming to better connect downtown and west Louisville that has been in the works for over a decade.

In 2024, Caumissar-Kern spearheaded the creation of the Department of Transportation, which has been tasked with streamlining the planning, design and construction of public infrastructure projects.

She said in an interview with LPM News in 2023 that she also wanted to address pedestrian and driver safety concerns in Louisville.

“Louisville is overrepresented in roadway deaths and injuries throughout the state,” Caumissar-Kern said. “That's something that I would like to see us work to overcome.”

Roadway fatalities and suspected serious injuries remained most flat in 2023 and 2024, according to Vision Zero Louisville, the city’s transportation safety initiative.

Caumissar-Kern’s last day at DPW will be Oct. 2, according to her email.

Matt Mudd, spokesperson for Mayor Craig Greenberg, said in a statement that the mayor is grateful for Caumissar-Kern’s service.

“Under the leadership of Director Caummisar-Kern and the hard work of our colleagues at Public Works, Mayor Greenberg has prioritized completing road projects and making our streets and public spaces safer, cleaner, and more accessible,” he said. “Director Caummisar-Kern helped launch our new Department of Transportation, which will improve and speed up the design and construction of our city’s roads and sidewalks.”

Mudd said the city will share more details on the transition “as we have them.”

This story was updated with comments from the city. Justin Hicks contributed reporting.