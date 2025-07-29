Sasha Keable: Tiny Desk Concert

Many artists who've played the Tiny Desk have come on the strength of their children. Most recently, Marvin Sapp told us, " My kids said that I had to do this ." In Sasha Keable 's case, it was her dad who introduced her to the Tiny Desk way back when Tom Jones played in 2009 . Despite Keables' early goals, she faced a series of music industry setbacks that could have led her to quit. However, her Tiny Desk performance stands as a testament to her resilience, a victory lap in a race that's only just begun.

I discovered Keable through 2019's MAN EP; it instantly took me back to when I first heard Amy Winehouse . The music was raw and her delivery was brash, but the effortless power and range separated her from anything I was listening to. I invited her to the Tiny Desk a few months later, then COVID-19 hit, curbing the opportunity. In 2021, the British-Colombian singer-songwriter released Intermission, but last year, everything seemed to click with a long string of singles that connected her with audiences across the pond and in the United States, including Beyoncé , who dropped her name in a GQ magazine interview.

Keable flew over from South London, enlisting the Slim Wav-led Band of Brothas to arrange a medley of bangers from her upcoming EP, act right, as her dad proudly watched on.

SET LIST

"FEEL SOMETHING"

"Tai Chi"

"act right"

"can't stop"

"Take Your Time"

"move it along"

"Hold Up"

"WHY"

MUSICIANS

Sasha Keable: lead vocals

Slim Wav: keys, musical direction

Sharod Virtuoso: guitar

EJ MoBetta: bass

Jordan Hemby: drums

Spiff Sinatra: trumpet

Larry "Laj" Smith: saxophone

Morgan Lett: background vocals

Chelseá Mabson: background vocals

Chriz Vaughn: background vocals

