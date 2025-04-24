Louisville mayor outlines $1.2 billion budget proposal for 2026

Mayor Craig Greenberg said he’s looking to speed up Louisville’s progress in investing in public safety, parks and his other top priorities.

The $1.2 billion proposed spending plan is roughly $100 million bigger than last year. About half of that increase comes from higher than expected revenues in the current fiscal year, leading to a $50 million budget surplus.

Greenberg said that will allow the city to invest more money into deferred maintenance in public parks, road and sidewalk projects and increased staffing at the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The mayor is proposing the creation of a $2 million artificial intelligence pilot program to increase efficiency in permitting and identifying potholes. There’s also $8 million in the spending plan to continue the renovations at the old AT&T building downtown, which will serve as a new police headquarters.

