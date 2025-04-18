Louisville’s Lexi Love looks back on RuPaul’s Drag Race run ahead of season finale

From the moment Lexi Love stepped into the workroom of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" adorned in angel wings, she began making her way to the hearts of show fans.

She continued to make her mark with standout runways, roller skating moves, a bit of drama, a performance so bad it circled back to good in the eyes of the judges and a lot of love.

The Louisville drag queen advanced to the competition's finale, which airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET. But before the season 17 winner was announced, she spoke with LPM News about her time on the show.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Breya Jones: “Drag Race” is a huge undertaking. How did you prepare to be on “Drag Race,” not only your runways, but also the mental and emotional toll it could take, and also seeing some of the stunts you pulled throughout the season, the physical toll of some of the things you were doing?

Lexi Love: I don't know what everybody's recipe is, but I went hardcore. I enlisted designers all over the country, in every major city. I enlisted dancers and choreographers from America's Best Dance Crew . I enlisted roller skaters from Madonna's tour. I reached out and stuck my hands in every single basket of talent that I possibly could find to prepare myself to try and be, just the best version of me that I possibly could.

BJ: What elements of Louisville drag, and Cincinnati drag, where you’re from, do you feel you brought to “RuPaul's Drag Race?”

LL: I think it was the blatant honesty and unfiltered realness that really sold where I come from. We are this type of drag. Our scene is built this way from the ground up. And a lot of people, I think, don't experience this type of drag scene or this type of sisterhood or this type of individual, who is just this outspoken and or unapologetic about things. And I feel like that is something that was engraved in me by being raised in any of the scenes of the Ohio River Valley.

BJ: Touching on your forwardness and unabashed honesty during the season, can we talk about spray paint gate ? How did it feel to be a part of one of the bigger, I don't know, drama feels like I'm overselling what happened, but one of the bigger dramas of the season?

LL: Initially, it felt just about as good as smashing my big toe feels. But, I guess watching it back and watching myself process things, and even the way that I feel like I ended up handling it. It was, I don't want to say this yet, but it might be too soon, but it was kind of epic. I am very proud to be a part of something like that, that not only was drama, not only there was something that was scary or something that wasn't happy-go-lucky necessarily, on “Drag Race,” to turn into something that was still sisterhood and positivity. I feel like that's kind of like the blueprint of my life.

So it was just nice to kind of see that reiterated, and to know that’s the type of person that I am. I am proud of that whether people online talked crap about it or not, I'm proud of myself.

BJ: We were able, as audiences, to kind of see that moment come full circle with you and Onya [Onya Nurva is another finalists on season 17 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race"] later, working together in the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent Monologues . What was it like to reflect on that moment earlier in the season and have this moment with her?

LL: That was a full circle moment. That proved to me that I made the right choice with going back and trying to work things out with Onya. That showed me that my mind and my heart was in the right place the entire time. It solidified me in the universe's path that I'm supposed to be on. So I was grateful and just happy that I got to that, versus some terrible, dramatic, maybe not so great outcome of a relationship. I think that me and Onya stand for something really positive and really, really needed. In today's society, in today's world, in today's political climate. I think that people need that specific example.

BJ: Were there any looks or challenges that, as you're reflecting, have stood out for you, or any favorites from the things that we've seen so far?

LL: My first outfit on the runway. It was the MTV Movie Award . I've idolized MTV since I was a child. I've watched America's Next Top Model, Victoria's Secret, and MTV is my influence for everything. And I think that that moment of something that I like drew or came up with 10 years ago, to be able to bring that to fruition and be able to bring it on a stage that MTV is actually supporting sponsoring, being a part of was something that I don't know I could have ever have given myself. A type of gift that is priceless but it's something that I've never thought that I would be able to do. So I'm just grateful for that runway.

BJ: Speaking of full-circle moments that we got to see this season, there was a moment with you and your mom where she called you her daughter for the first time and used the correct pronouns to refer to you. What was that like to have happen in the workroom on the main stage and just for you personally, to finally be able to have that moment with her?

LL: It was surreal. Honestly, it was, it was as if somebody was dubbing her. In the moment , I just was [in] utter shock and surprise and amusement and joy, but it was as if it was, I was making it up. You know what I mean? Like, I had to look around a bunch to make sure that everything was actually happening. I think I asked her to pinch me, like three different times while she was there. It’s just, it's something that I will never, ever ever forget, and it's something that I will never, ever ever want to, you know, not take advantage of, but you know, not see its worth, that'll hold a special place in my heart forever.

BJ: Season 17 seemed to be like a culmination of several moments for you, from the moment you had with your mom from auditioning multiple times making an on to being able to tell Michelle Visage, who you had previously met but didn’t get chance to tell your last name, it’s Lexi and also Love . What was it like to kind of have all of these moments happening all at once for you on national, international television?

LL: Again, surreal, this is not, this was not on my bingo card, dear. I'm being given blessings, hand over fist, and my basket that I brought wasn't big enough. It's overflowing. So I am continuously just making do with this shock and amazement that I have over everything, even this, like I just think these are blessings that I just never thought that I would have to even do an interview like this.

BJ: When people, and yourself, look back on your time on the show, what do you hope the Lexi Love stamp that is left on “RuPaul's Drag Race” in the fandom is?

LL: Breaking that barrier of being perfect or being like a type of person I think to be portrayed on TV, allowing yourself to show maybe emotions or being just a little bit more open of a person. I really hope that that helps generations to come to just feel more comfortable doing that. And it was a lot, and it was, it was definitely something that is going to stick with me forever, and I just hope that it made an impact on everyone else.

BJ: Is there anything I may have missed in my questions?

LL: I'm just representing a group of Kentuckians that are kind of under fire right now. So just remember that everyone has a loved one connected with our trans community. And just like, have a heart.