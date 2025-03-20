© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Irish pub in Louisville has bonded with generations of customers over food and shared culture

Louisville Public Media | By William Padmore,
J. Tyler Franklin
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Irish Rover pub in Louisville bonds with generations over food and shared culture.

The Scotch egg erupts with a crunch as Jason Lilly cuts into it. A tendril of steam spirals toward the ceiling in the creamsicle-colored dining room of The Irish Rover.

Lilly has been coming here for about two decades.

“Well, right here is one of the big reasons,” he says, dipping a bit of egg in a pot of hot mustard. “Their Scotch egg and fish and chips are the best in the town.”

Across the room, a group of women, all in green, plan a trip to Ireland over plates of beef stew and Welsh rarebit, a gooey cheese sandwich with mustard and fries.

The Irish Rover's Fish & Chips. Hot, fresh, and flakey served with a lemon wedge.
William Padmore
/
LPM
The Irish Rover's fish and chips - Hot, fresh, and flakey.

Owners Michael and Siobhan Reidy have been running The Irish Rover in Clifton for more than 30 years. Siobhan prefers to run the finances and other behind-the-scenes tasks. Michael is the front man.

“We're like two horses and a plow going up to the top of the hill, pulling the plow. We know exactly where we have to turn,” Michael Reidy said. “We don't confuse our duties. Sometimes we don't live up to them, but we don't confuse them.”

Reidy grew up on a 75-acre dairy farm in Knockerra, a small township in west Ireland. He and his father milked cows by hand.

A black and white photo of a young Michael Reidy in a suit, tie and shorts for his first communion.
Courtesy
/
Michael Reidy
A young Michael Reidy in a suit ready for his first communion.

“I learned the value of work, I learned the value of life, and I learned the value of neighbors,” Reidy said.

The pair married and moved to Louisville in the late 80s.

Around that time, Reidy’s new father-in-law asked him a question.

“He said, ‘Have you ever worked in a pub?’ I said, ‘Well, I worked up a thirst in a pub.’ He says, ‘Well maybe you could go on the inside of the bar and work your way out!’”

That’s exactly what they’ve done.

The Reidys treasure growing with the community. One upside of being around for so long is seeing customers mature.

“Families come in here proudly saying, we got engaged here, or we held hands at a table, this table over here when we first met,” Reidy said.

Janet Zeller holds up a picture of her and Jay at their wedding ceremony in the Irish Rover's dining room in 2004. In the photo, Jay is wearing a blue dress shirt and jeans. Janet is wearing a white top and jeans.
William Padmore
/
LPM
At Janet Zeller and Jay Jackson's impromptu marriage ceremony in 2004, jeans were very much a part of the dress code.

One such couple is Jay Jackson and Janet Zeller, who were married at The Irish Rover more than 20 years ago in a somewhat impromptu ceremony.

“Many people get married under the Virgin Mary or crucifix. We stood beneath the holy picture of Michael Reidy in shorts here by the fireplace,” Jackson said with a chuckle.

Zeller is proud to call the Reidys friends.

“We've watched his kids grow up, and he's been part of our family too. We're lucky. Not everyone gets that.” she said.

Customer photos dot the walls inside the restaurant.

When he hears a customer is planning a trip to his motherland, Reidy has one request.

“All I want from you is a picture, your best picture. I want you to put it on my wall. I want you to sign it,” he said.

One photo shows what Reidy calls a “traditional Irish breakfast” of baked beans and bacon. In another, sheep graze on rolling hills of green. Handwritten scrawl at the edge of the photo says “misty morning, County Mayo, Ireland.” Yet another shows two, well-dressed older men, sitting against a stone wall.

Debbie and Rob Harris on their first trip to Ireland with the Reidy's in 2017. They hold each other in front of a scenic overlook of fields in front of the North Atlantic Ocean.
Courtesy
/
Debbie and Rob Harris
Debbie and Rob Harris on their first trip to Ireland with the Reidys in 2017.

“I switch them up every so often. When I do, I call the people that took it and say, you've gone up today,” Reidy said.

Every other year, the Reidys host trips to Ireland and Scotland with the help of a touring agency.

Debbie Harris has been on multiple tours with them and says the journeys expand her sense of empathy.

“You don't know what people have been through until you see, and you go through the museums there and see how you know the people survived that famine and what they had to do, and it's amazing,” Harris said.

Beyond the Guinness, Scotch eggs, and smoked salmon, Reidy says his main priority is forging bonds of love with the community.

“Love of food, love a good drink, love a good time, good laugh, share, shake the hand, arm around the shoulder and a tear in the eye, because you empathize with somebody who's gone through a bad time.”

The Irish Rover's orange brick facade is plastered with advertisements for various beers. A dark green awning covers a door, painted the same shade of dark green. The awning reads "ENTER" in white letters, with an arrow pointing in the direction of the main entrance.
William Padmore
/
LPM
The Irish Rover's orange brick facade is plastered with advertisements for various beers. Guinness, Fullers, Harpoon IPA, and more.
Tags
News Now Eat ThisfoodArts and Culture
William Padmore
William is LPM's "All Things Considered" host. Email William at wpadmore@lpm.org.
See stories by William Padmore
J. Tyler Franklin
Tyler is the photographer and videographer for LPM. Email Tyler at tfranklin@lpm.org
See stories by J. Tyler Franklin
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.