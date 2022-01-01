J. Tyler Franklin

J. Tyler FranklinVisual Media Producer
As Visual Media Producer, Tyler handles all the photo and video needs for each branch of Louisville Public Media. Prior to joining the team in 2015, Tyler operated Envision Multimedia, producing commercials and videos for clients such as the Louisville Orchestra, Louisville Ballet, Kentucky Center for the Arts, and Marshall University. Outside of LPM Tyler has had an extensive freelance career in the Film and Television industry, working on shows for CNN, Animal Planet, National Geographic, Travel Channel, CMT, and Esquire, among others. Tyler enjoys the variety afforded to him by working for the entire LPM family, and can usually be found at music venues across town hiding behind his camera.
Email Tyler at tfranklin@lpm.org.
At the end of 2020, WFPL arranged a virtual meeting between two photographers to put some of what they’ve witnessed into words.
As 2020 draws to a close, we asked local musicians and composers... What does 2020 sound like?
Louisville-area schools joined nearly 3,000 others across the country Wednesday walking out of class at 10 a.m. to protest gun violence.
On Saturday, Forecastle fans gathered in 90 degree heat to hear bands including Lucy Dacus, Vince Staples, Sturgill Simpson and LCD Soundsystem.
On Friday, fans kicked off the Forecastle Festival in Louisville's Waterfront Park with performances by Cage the Elephant, Jaye Jayle, NEEDTOBREATHE, Waka Flocka Flame, Teddy Abrams and more.
Artist Dominique Paul’s dress specifically measures particulate matter, which has been linked to a number of health problems.
Our city's core is changing, and Fourth Street -- where Louisville Public Media is headquartered -- is a particularly good vantage point from which to observe the change.
So far this year, the homicide rate is the highest it’s been since at least 2006, and gun violence is also at a record high.
After a protracted dispute between Louisville Metro officials and preservationists over historic structures at the downtown site of the proposed Omni…