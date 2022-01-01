J. Tyler Franklin

As Visual Media Producer, Tyler handles all the photo and video needs for each branch of Louisville Public Media. Prior to joining the team in 2015, Tyler operated Envision Multimedia, producing commercials and videos for clients such as the Louisville Orchestra, Louisville Ballet, Kentucky Center for the Arts, and Marshall University. Outside of LPM Tyler has had an extensive freelance career in the Film and Television industry, working on shows for CNN, Animal Planet, National Geographic, Travel Channel, CMT, and Esquire, among others. Tyler enjoys the variety afforded to him by working for the entire LPM family, and can usually be found at music venues across town hiding behind his camera.

Email Tyler at tfranklin@lpm.org.

