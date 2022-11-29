-
As the Ohio Valley suffers some of the nation’s highest rates of addiction and overdose deaths, a growing movement shows promise for those in recovery.
Every year at the Kentucky State Fair, food inspectors visit food stalls about once a day to ensure that food is properly heated, kept cool and stored.
Lynn's closed down in 2013 and was left empty until it was bought in 2016. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint opens Tuesday, and nearby businesses anticipate more customers from it.
Money for SNAP runs out in September and federal lawmakers have to reauthorize funding for the program as part of the Farm Bill.
This week's guest is chef Anoosh Shariat, owner of two Louisville restaurants: Anoosh Bistro, a fine dining restaurant, and Noosh Nosh, a casual all-day eatery.
What do maple, honey and botanical notes have in common? They’re the predicted hot new food trends for 2018. But where do these predictions come from?
Congress and President Donald Trump are eyeing cuts to a federal food assistance program. But many recipients already have trouble affording groceries.
From the controversies surrounding a Confederate monument to local ghost stories, WFPL's Ashlie Stevens has covered a lot of different topics this year.
If you’ve never had one, the taste of the fruit is a little difficult to describe. It’s kind of like a mango with the texture of a banana.
Labor Day is here, which for many people signals the unofficial start of autumn. With that comes seasonal standbys like football, falling leaves -- and pots of chili.