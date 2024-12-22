Great global photos from 2024: These images delighted us, touched us, dazzled us
People love looking at photos. (Just ask Instagram.) This year, we published a number of photo-driven posts that resonated deeply with our audience. Here are some of our favorites.
A picture, they say, is worth 1,000 words. So we will try to use as few words as possible in this introduction to a sampling of our favorite photo posts of 2024.
This year's round up includes dramatic drone images of the world's "foodscapes," an intimate look at families striving to provide healthy meals for their kids and exuberant Bolivian women skateboarding in their traditional bowler hats.
How 9 families cope when they can't afford 3 healthy meals a day for the kids
Hey, guys, wanna know how to diaper a baby or make a ponytail? Try the School for Men
Indigenous pride. Bowler hats. Meet an all-female Bolivian skateboarding crew
'There is no respect anymore' as ambulances come under attack in South Africa
A drone's eye view of 'foodscapes,' from cattle to soybeans to shrimp
Stunning photos of a vast e-waste dumping ground — and those who make a living off it
