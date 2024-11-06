Listen: The sounds of Election Day in Louisville
More than 357,000 people voted across Louisville on Election Day. Our reporters crisscrossed the city to hear what drove people to the polls.
Election Day in Louisville started with a sputter.
Technology woes led to long lines and delays for some.
But by the end of the night, many gathered to watch the results roll in.
LPM's Jess Clark and Jacob Munoz set out across the city to talk with poll workers and voters about the day, their experience and their hopes.
Click the player above to hear their report.