Ky Democrats file motion to extend voting hours after Louisville tech issues, delays

The Kentucky Democrats filed a motion requesting polling locations in Jefferson County extend their voting hours citing delays Tuesday morning. The Secretary of State’s Office put the blame on machines that poll workers use to check in voters when they arrive, saying they were updating and running slowly.

Morgan Eaves, the Kentucky Democratic Party’s executive director, asked a Louisville judge to order the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office to extend polling hours until 8 p.m., saying the morning’s technical failures were “unlawful.”

“We will use all legal means necessary to ensure that every single Kentuckian eligible to vote has the ability to do so,” Eaves said in a statement.

State and county election officials say high voter turnout compounded the delays. As Election Day pressed on, election officials were able to resolve much of the technological issues, though reports of long wait times persisted.

The party also filed two written testimonials, one from Rosalind Welch, a clerk at Hartstern Elementary and the vice-chair of the Louisville Democratic Party. She said that when the polls opened at 6 a.m., the system that checks voter registrations began to fail.

“Effectively, our ability to process voters stopped with every time the e-poll books crashed and became unusable for a certain period of time. They crashed dozens, if not hundreds, of times,” Welch’s testimony read.

Welch said the longest wait time her location experienced was roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes because of the number of technical difficulties. Louisville Democratic Party Chair Logan Gatti also offered testimony, saying he personally received “hundreds of reports” across Jefferson County from people unable to cast their ballot.

Ashley Tinius, the Director of Communications at the Jefferson County Clerk’s office, said the suit is under review by the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office.

The ACLU of Kentucky, The Louisville Urban League, and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg were among those calling on the clerk’s office to extend voting hours in the county.

In response to Greenberg , Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw’s office told WDRB News that they have “no intention of keeping polls open later than 6.”

“(We) would appreciate if the mayor would refrain from telling us how to do our jobs,” the statement read.

The ACLU of Kentucky moved to intervene in the lawsuit after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is the constitutional right of every eligible voter in Kentucky to cast their vote in the election,” said Corey Shapiro, ACLU legal director. “We join the KDP on behalf of our members in asking the court to order Jefferson County polling locations to remain open accommodating those who were turned away or had to leave their polling locations without voting.”

The Louisville Urban League also released a statement expressing disappointment in the way officials handled this situation.

“These delays have impacted Kentuckians' ability to vote, and we have documented two individuals who contacted us this morning who could not vote due to the delays,” the emailed statement read. “These delays should have been circumvented by better preparation from the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.”

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office hasn’t confirmed if they will be extending voting hours. However, Tinius said that voters who are in line by 6 p.m. will be permitted to vote in accordance with state law.

“Despite how long those lines might be, we will always honor that,” Tinus said.

She said officials and poll workers will stay on-site until the last person who is in line by 6 p.m. has cast their vote.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

