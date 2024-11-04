Voters in Louisville region can get free rides to the polls on Election Day

As has become tradition, Louisville's public transit system TARC, is offering voters free bus transportation to polling locations around the city on Election Day.

Buses will run normal services on all regular routes Nov. 5. Riders are permitted to skip paying the standard fare and use the bus system to get to voting locations or any other location via TARC. The bus system operates throughout Louisville and some Southern Indiana locations.

TARC3, the system’s paratransit services, fares will also be waived Tuesday.

TARC is partnering with the Jefferson County Clerk’s office to provide free rides.

“We are pleased to help everyone make their voices heard by voting.” Republican Bobbie Holsclaw, Jefferson County clerk and chairperson of the board of elections said in a news release, “TARC's initiatives are vital in enabling eligible voters to exercise their essential right to vote and ensure their voices are heard. Maintaining the integrity of our elections requires a collective effort from our community, and TARC's dedication to providing fare-free services greatly supports this mission.”

A nationwide ride to the polls program, RideShare2Vote expanded its operations to Kentucky last year. The program is focused on progressive voters and issues . It aims to create a coalition of volunteers to help reduce barriers to voting including transportation. Rides can be scheduled online or by calling 888-858-3421.

Kentuckians for the Commonwealth is also gathering volunteers to help get people to their polling locations Tuesday. The statewide organization focuses on community organizing and social justice issues.

Voters in need of rides can sign up for transportation by filling out a questionnaire . Those who want to give rides can sign up here .

Other local community groups, like senior centers and faith-based organizations also sometimes offer rides to the polls.

Popular rideshare companies Lyft and Uber are joining the Election Day transit effort by offering discounted rides for people using their services to get the voting location. The codes can be used nationwide.

Lyft has two discount codes available. The code “VOTE24” can be preloaded before election day for up to 50% or up to $10 off a ride. The code will be valid from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in all time zones and be used for cars, scooters and bike shares available via Lyft.

The NAACP also partnered with the company to get discount rideshare services out to the public. Their code “NAACPVOTE24” is available through Nov. 5 to offer two rides with up to $20 off the cost. These codes are, however, limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.