Beshear calls Louisville House Rep. Grossberg to resign over sexual harassment allegations

After another report of sexual harassment allegations involving the state representative, Gov. Andy Beshear has called on a fellow Democrat, Louisville Rep. Daniel Grossberg, to resign. Beshear made the announcement Friday morning following reporting from the Lexington Herald-Leader that Grossberg had propositioned a dancer at a Louisville strip club for sex and was later banned from the club for touching another dancer.

Via his lawyer Anna Whites, Grossberg denied the allegations and said he has “never solicited prostitution from anyone.” Whites said Friday morning she had not spoken to Grossberg since Beshear made his statement, but said she believes he intends to continue with the ethics complaint process. She said he will “continue doing the job he was elected to do.”

Over text, Whites said, “Grossberg is not the first legislator to be accused of improper actions, but he is the first to be systematically denied the right to defend himself.”

The Herald-Leader has broken several stories of sexual harassment accusations from women involved in the Kentucky political scene. Beshear previously said Grossberg should strongly consider resigning.

“I want my daughter to grow up in a world free from harassment. I want my son to grow up in a world free from harassment,” Beshear said Friday. “The alleged conduct crossed the line in the first story; it crossed the line in this story. It's too much. He needs to resign.”

Grossberg is currently running unopposed for his seat in the state House. He beat a primary challenge from Mitra Subedi this year by just 50 votes.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also said in a statement that Grossberg should resign, saying “enough is enough.”

“Women and girls in Kentucky deserve better and so do Rep. Grossberg’s constituents. He has had ample opportunity to do the right thing by stepping aside, and if I were him, I’d take it sooner rather than later,” Coleman said.

Beshear said that if Grossberg refuses to step down, the only other option for removal would be impeachment. Grossberg would still remain on the ballot even if he did resign, according to the Secretary of State’s Office, and his seat would likely remain vacant until January.

Grossberg has already been removed from his interim committee assignments in Frankfort and the Louisville Democratic Party requested he not attend their events. The Legislative Ethics Commission advanced an investigation into Grossberg’s conduct earlier this month as well.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge also called for Grossberg to resign and called him “unfit to serve.”

“Every individual deserves to be held accountable for their own actions — particularly those who represent Kentuckians in the halls of our Capitol,” Elridge said in a statement.

The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus also released a statement calling for Grossberg to resign.

