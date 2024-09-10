State police say Laurel mass shooting suspect still at large

State Trooper Scottie Pennington said the multi-agency search continues for 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch, but very rough terrain is slowing the search.

“We have cliff beds, we have sinkholes, we have caves, we have culverts that go under the interstate. We have creeks and rivers and the dense brush.”

Couch, a former Army reservist, is accused of firing at least 20 shots at motorists on I-75, striking a dozen cars and wounding five people, none fatally. Pennington said they’ll continue the search indefinitely, but hope he’ll turn himself in peacefully.

“We hope that we've got him contained, but we all know they don't always end that way.”

According to the Laurel County Sheriffs Department, Couch called friends Saturday and said he was going to kill a lot of people.

Copyright 2024 WEKU