Dosker Manor residents begin moving out ahead of demolition plans

The Louisville Metro Housing Authority’s plans to demolish Dosker Manor mean it will have to relocate 600 residents who live in the complex of high rises near the downtown medical district.

Earlier this year, officials recommended tearing down and rebuilding the LMHA-managed apartment buildings, which are known for pest infestations, security issues and maintenance problems.

Relocation moves are underway for people voluntarily leaving the complex’s “A” building.

Brian D. Smith lived in Dosker Manor for over five years. He’s moving to another public housing property using relocation assistance from the housing authority.

“It's just ridiculous. They shouldn't have never even put us here. They should have been done torn it down,” he said.

LMHA has a team of relocation assistants who conduct relocation surveys with residents, housing navigators to help connect residents to housing options, and case managers through Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

Residents’ options include Section 8 vouchers, LMHA public housing units including scattered sites, Project Based Voucher units at partner sites, unsubsidized housing units, and buying a home either through Section 8 or with down payment assistance from LMHA.

Smith said he arranged his own moving company, and that he’s eligible for a $1,100 reimbursement under the relocation assistance program. Residents who chose to be moved by a company hired by LMHA will get $100.

While living at Dosker Manor, Smith spent most of his time outdoors because he didn’t want to get used to living in poor conditions, he said.

“It would be just like being in the penitentiary for 25 years. You will go along with it but you ain't never trying to like it or get to where...when they say it's time to go, you will hurry up and get out of there,” he said.

Over the next 18 months, LMHA leaders say they plan to move close to 600 people to public and low-income housing units across the city.

Resident Tony Asberry gets disability assistance for COPD and has called Dosker Manor home for 14 years. He’s waiting on the housing authority to give him options.

He said he would prefer Section 8 housing over a public housing complex.

“If I moved to this site down here to the Housing Authority… Avenue Plaza… that's like living here. Going from one hell to another,” he said.

Asberry said he’s suffered three heart attacks and it was easy to get to the doctor due to the Dosker Manor’s proximity to the University of Louisville Hospital. He hopes wherever he’s relocated to is close to a medical center or hospital.

“If I can find a nice apartment with Section 8, I would do it. I’m not looking for a house with a picket fence and a backyard and a dog,” Asberry said.

The housing authority’s executive director Elizabeth Strojan said the agency is moving residents at Dosker Manor to the top of the Section 8 waitlist. The waitlist is currently closed.

"We are working closely with each resident to address their individual needs and preferences, ensuring they are fully informed and supported throughout the process during this voluntary relocation phase,” LMHA spokesperson Jailen Leavell said in a statement.

Relocation of residents from the “B” building could begin late this year, and “C” building residents could start moving next spring.

Leavell said in an email Monday that LMHA has submitted a formal application to demolish Dosker Manor to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

