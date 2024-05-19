TARC to provide free rides for Kentucky’s primary election

Kentuckians will choose candidates for several federal, state and local races in the 2024 primary election. To help voters get to the polls Tuesday, the Ride to Vote initiative will allow passengers to ride all TARC routes and TARC3 paratransit services to any destination, including polling locations, at no cost.

“Helping our community get out to vote is another great tradition this agency offers, and exemplifies the value TARC provides to the public,” TARC’s Interim Executive Director Ozzy Gibson said in a news release. “We’re proud to help our fellow citizens exercise their right to vote.”

Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw, who also chairs the Board of Elections, said in the news release that Ride to Vote will ensure voters have access to transportation to polling locations.

"TARC's initiatives play a crucial role in enabling eligible voters to exercise their fundamental American right to vote and have their voices heard," Holsclaw said in the news release. "Safeguarding the integrity of our elections demands collective effort within our community, and TARC's commitment to providing fare-free services significantly contributes to this endeavor."

In this year’s primary, the ballot includes races for U.S. Representative, Kentucky House and Senate, and Louisville Metro Council, among others.

“It's really critical for voters to come out and take advantage of these primary elections and pick their nominees for the two parties,” said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who cast his ballot during early voting last week.

Polling locations in Jefferson County will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can find where to vote online. They must provide proof of identification to vote.

For more information on primary candidates, check out the LPM’s 2024 Kentucky Primary Voter Guide.

Justin Hicks contributed to this reporting.