© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Public Service Commission orders refunds after scaling back Kentucky-American Water rate increase

WEKU | By Shepherd Snyder
Published May 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Rudy and Peter Skitterians
/
Pixabay.com

Kentucky-American Water customers will get partial refunds on their bills after the Public Service Commission issued an order trimming down a proposed rate increase.

The utility asked for a $26 million revenue increase last year. It would have seen service fees jump by 33%.

The PSC scaled back that increase to $10 million, with those service fees only increasing by nine percent.

The utility implemented the original increase Feb. 6 before the Commission ordered refunds along with the new rate in a May 3 order.

The PSC said in the order that the utility had not done enough to mitigate water loss from its systems.
Both the Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government and Attorney General Russell Coleman, joint intervenors in the case, said the originally proposed increase would have been a “financial hardship” to customers.

The increase affects customers in Lexington and 14 counties in central Kentucky: Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jackson, Jessamine, Nicholas, Owen, Rockcastle, Scott and Woodford.

News
Shepherd Snyder
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.