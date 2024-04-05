Indiana State Police looking into Jamey Noel’s vacation, cigar spending

There have now been more than 50 search warrants issued in the ongoing investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel. He’s facing 25 felonies including theft, tax evasion and ghost employment.

Information released this week on the two latest warrants show that police are looking for detailed information on Noel’s spending on vacation and cigars.

Police arrested Noel last November. He was initially charged with 15 felonies. Ten more charges, for theft and tax evasion, have since been added related to Noel’s alleged personal spending on accounts associated with the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

His wife, Misty, and daughter, Kasey, are also facing felony allegations of charging personal items to the nonprofit, which Noel operated until his termination in January.

Previous court records show the three are accused of receiving more than $3.5 million in income, merchandise and services not reported on their tax returns over five years.

The information released this week drills down on more of that alleged spending. Records show between 2018 and 2023, Jamey Noel spent around $200,000 on Marriott vacation programs, charged to a Utica/New Chapel American Express account.

In 2019, he and his wife took out more than $83,000 as a loan for Marriott Vacation Club Destinations, making monthly payments from the nonprofit account.

Records show the Noels are accused of spending more than $327,000 on vacation and travel over those years — including timeshare payments, hotels and car rentals — charged to Utica/New Chapel.

Investigators are seeking financial information from Marriott for Jamey and Misty Noel.

Court records also show Jamey Noel is alleged to have charged more than $56,000 to the nonprofit account at the Riverside Cigar Shop and Lounge in downtown Jeffersonville.

Noel was at the shop last month when investigators visited. A staff member also confirmed he was a regular customer.

Jamey Noel’s next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. He’s expected to answer to why he should not be held in contempt after investigators searching his home last month found two handguns. Under the conditions of his bond, Noel was to turn over all firearms except for one shotgun for personal protection.

Misty and Kasey Noel also have pretrial conferences Tuesday.

An attorney representing Utica/New Chapel also filed a lawsuit last month alleging New Chapel leadership is unable to access two credit card accounts in which Jamey Noel is the primary cardholder, including one that's been a focus of the criminal investigation. According to the complaint, payments for the credit cards continue to be debited from the Utica/New Chapel bank account.

