Judge orders Jamey Noel to court after police find guns at his home

A special judge has ordered former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel to court to explain why police found guns at his home last week, months after being ordered to keep only one shotgun.

Indiana State Police listed two Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistols among the items taken from Noel’s house when they served the 45th search warrant in the investigation a week ago.

In that warrant, police were searching for men’s clothing and receipts from Tom James Company, which sells high-end custom apparel.

Special Judge Larry Medlock issued an order Tuesday for Noel to show why he shouldn't be held in contempt of court for disobeying bond conditions. If found in contempt, he could face fines and/or jail time.

Noel was arrested in early November and charged with 15 felonies, including theft and ghost employment. He was jailed overnight in Scott County and released following his initial hearing on a $75,000 bond.

As part of his bond conditions, Noel was to surrender his passport and all firearms except for one — Medlock allowed him to keep one shotgun of his choosing, for personal protection.

“Mr. Noel, you keep one shotgun, one shotgun only,” Medlock said at Noel’s initial hearing on Nov. 9. “Try to deceive me, you will not like the consequences, you understand?”

Noel said that he did.

A hearing for Noel to address the guns was initially set for Wednesday morning, but will be rescheduled to a future date.

Noel is now facing 25 felonies, after special prosecutor Ric Hertel filed 10 additional counts for theft and tax evasion in late January. His wife and daughter have also been charged in connection to the allegations against Noel.

Recent developments

The three family members are accused of charging personal items and services to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS, over several years.

Police say they collectively failed to report more than $3.5 million in “income, merchandise and services” on their tax returns.

Noel previously operated the nonprofit fire and EMS organization, but was terminated in January amid the ongoing investigation.

Court records released last week show a breakdown of spending on American Express accounts linked to the nonprofit. Jamey Noel’s highest expenditures were for timeshare and travel, food and clothing. His wife’s highest categories were clothing, retail stores and beauty. Their daughter’s largest purchases were for clothing, food and beauty.

Some of these items have been taken into custody. During the search of his home last week when they found the guns, police seized multiple suits and other items by luxury clothing retailer Tom James Company.

Police say Noel had used a credit card associated with Utica/New Chapel “to pay for suits, shirts, ties, socks, jewelry, shoes and gifts for himself and others,” court records show.

That alleged spending includes more than $3,000 for a purchase they say Noel made in December, weeks after his arrest and initial charges.

Police were waiting for delivery of that purchase to Noel’s house last week.

Court records also show police also took custody of a Tom James Tuxedo and three-piece suit gifted to attorneys Larry Wilder and Zach Stewart. The two are representing Noel in the criminal case, and police confirmed they turned the suits in.

Police also seized a riding lawnmower, six black recliners and a portable radio with a Utica tag on it during the search.

Online court records show two new warrants were requested this week, for a total of 47 publicly known. The orders granting those show investigators are seeking information including tuition for two of Noel’s other children and Venmo and PayPal records for Noel, his wife and their three children.

